Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,033 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,601,000 after buying an additional 2,876,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $88,852,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 587,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 539,534 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,272,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,231,000 after purchasing an additional 510,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,037,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $58.47 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

