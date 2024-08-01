Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 149 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 195,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 107.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

