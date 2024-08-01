Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,532 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.