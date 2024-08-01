Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,584 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,069,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,469,000 after purchasing an additional 240,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,533,000 after purchasing an additional 410,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,585,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.