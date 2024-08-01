Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,600 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,544,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hasbro by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300,420 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4,052.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

