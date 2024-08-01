Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,714 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at $2,068,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Robert Half by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 41,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 190,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Price Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

