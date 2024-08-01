Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 368 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Trading Up 4.0 %

FN stock opened at $220.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.07. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $266.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FN shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

