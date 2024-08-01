Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 449 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.05 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

