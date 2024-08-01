Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 691 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191,269 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 423,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after purchasing an additional 163,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 80,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 585,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,655,000 after acquiring an additional 63,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AFG opened at $131.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

