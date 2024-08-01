Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,284 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Tanger worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,498,000 after purchasing an additional 608,547 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after buying an additional 94,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after buying an additional 110,297 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 649,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Stock Down 0.8 %

Tanger stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.90. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

