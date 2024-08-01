Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 16,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $106.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.