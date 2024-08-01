Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.50 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,957,000 after buying an additional 305,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $22,526,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,909,000 after purchasing an additional 105,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,745,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,128.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 110,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 101,142 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLM opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

