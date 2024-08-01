Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AES were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,594 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AES by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,523 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

AES Stock Up 1.4 %

AES stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

