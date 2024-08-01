Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.79 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in RPM International were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in RPM International by 122.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in RPM International by 74.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of RPM opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $121.63.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

