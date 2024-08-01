Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, insider Marc A. Alpert 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc A. Alpert 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

