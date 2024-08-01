Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.4 %

RRX opened at $160.68 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

