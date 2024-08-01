Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,469 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,469,000 after buying an additional 159,963 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,142,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,462,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,346 shares of company stock worth $1,834,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $88.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

