Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,964 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 692,188 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,207 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACI opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.