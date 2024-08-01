Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,453 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $97,222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,097.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,497,000 after acquiring an additional 187,196 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $32,639,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $251.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.82 and its 200-day moving average is $194.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $254.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.67.

Get Our Latest Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.