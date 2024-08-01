Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,658 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $481.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $481.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.58 and a 12-month high of $520.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.57.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

