Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,748 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,191.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 215,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,267,000 after buying an additional 198,555 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 173,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.31.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $215.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.91. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $219.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

