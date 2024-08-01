Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,200 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,504,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,219,000 after buying an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 276.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,687,000 after acquiring an additional 222,796 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2,809.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 205,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FBIN opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

