Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,720 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HHH opened at $74.21 on Thursday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.