Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $304.37, but opened at $289.78. Public Storage shares last traded at $294.61, with a volume of 73,972 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.55.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.67 and its 200-day moving average is $282.66.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

