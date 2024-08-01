PubMatic (PUBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PubMatic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $21.96 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 104.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $161,941.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $161,941.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $464,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,099. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

