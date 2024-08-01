PureCycle Technologies (PCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
PCT opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
