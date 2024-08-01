PureCycle Technologies (PCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2024

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCTGet Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PCT opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PCT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCT

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.