Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.64. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 92,362 shares traded.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 136,413 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,882,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 348,282 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

