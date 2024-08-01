Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.64. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 92,362 shares traded.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
