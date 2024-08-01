PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $104.41

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.41 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 108.80 ($1.40). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 105.80 ($1.36), with a volume of 311,125 shares.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.67) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 141 ($1.81).
PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
