Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Issued By National Bank Financial

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.
CAE Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.46. The firm has a market cap of C$8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. CAE has a twelve month low of C$23.74 and a twelve month high of C$33.87.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
