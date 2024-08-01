Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Richardson Electronics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on Richardson Electronics in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $170.93 million, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the second quarter worth $3,565,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth about $881,000. Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 56.6% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 126,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 31,565.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 44,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 44,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 156,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $223,299.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

