Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Increased by Analyst

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARR. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.15 million, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.47 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 454.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

