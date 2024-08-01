Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Decreased by B. Riley

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ladder Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ladder Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LADR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

NYSE LADR opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a current ratio of 88.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.94.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. Ladder Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 276,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.