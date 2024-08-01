Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Boosted by Analyst

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMB. CIBC boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,628 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after buying an additional 2,039,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,417,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,828,000 after buying an additional 1,010,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,421,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

