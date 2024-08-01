Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Amdocs Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amdocs in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion.

DOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. Amdocs has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 24.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amdocs by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

