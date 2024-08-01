Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Issued By Zacks Research

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $10.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

CAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $101.01 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $235.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.73. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.72 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,317,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,345.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

