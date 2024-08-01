Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

CQP opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.82. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $7,440,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,119,000 after buying an additional 298,335 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $923,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

