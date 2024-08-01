Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Savaria Co. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of C$209.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.32 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SIS. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cormark increased their price target on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.71.

SIS stock opened at C$19.48 on Wednesday. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. 20.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

