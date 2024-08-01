Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Credit Acceptance Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Credit Acceptance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $9.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.52. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $41.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q3 2024 earnings at $11.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $11.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $12.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $46.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $12.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $13.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $52.81 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.33.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $574.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a current ratio of 13.79. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $379.77 and a 1 year high of $616.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $516.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

