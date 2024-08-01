Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Raised by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Transfer in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ET. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of ET opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

