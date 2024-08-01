Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Increased by Analyst (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $53.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $46.06. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $181.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $49.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $57.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $203.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $215.63 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of C$10.36 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,829.17.

FFH stock opened at C$1,628.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,556.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,487.78. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$1,036.96 and a one year high of C$1,628.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.87.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Robert John Gunn sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,529.64, for a total transaction of C$965,202.84. In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,564.98, for a total transaction of C$1,564,981.00. Also, Director Robert John Gunn sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,529.64, for a total transaction of C$965,202.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock worth $4,168,909. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

