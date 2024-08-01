Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Cut by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

TC Energy stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

