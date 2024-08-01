Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TMX Group Limited Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research report issued on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price target on shares of TMX Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.19.

X stock opened at C$41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.30. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$28.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

