Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reduced by Griffin Securities

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) – Griffin Securities lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dassault Systèmes in a research report issued on Sunday, July 28th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.
Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $53.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dassault Systèmes
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.