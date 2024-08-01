Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reduced by Griffin Securities

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) – Griffin Securities lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dassault Systèmes in a research report issued on Sunday, July 28th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,849,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

