Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for RH Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.79.

NYSE RH opened at $289.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.81.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in RH by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in RH by 187.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RH by 7.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 4.9% in the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

