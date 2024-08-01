Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Incyte Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Incyte in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INCY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

