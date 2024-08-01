Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revvity in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Revvity’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVTY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.81.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $128.15.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

