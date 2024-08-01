Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Amkor Technology, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amkor Technology in a report released on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,551,750. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

