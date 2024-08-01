Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.87.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$115.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.26, for a total value of C$6,307,717.49. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.26, for a total value of C$6,307,717.49. Insiders sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $22,779,501 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

