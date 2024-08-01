Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Issued By HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,565,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after buying an additional 44,762 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,081,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $162,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,832.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $162,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,832.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,627 shares of company stock worth $2,374,186. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

