Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

